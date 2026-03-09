Mexican-American Lila Downs: voice of culture and social justice

During Women’s History Month, the power of Latin music and the women shaping it took center stage in Sonoma and Santa Cruz counties.

Over the weekend, Lila Downs returned to the Bay Area for back-to-back performances, bringing a mix of tradition, activism, and celebration to the stage.

Lila Downs, the queen of Mixteca, brings the folkloric and ranchera music of Mexico to Sonoma State University. (Brennan Spark)

Born in Oaxaca , Downs has built an international following by blending Mexican folk traditions with jazz, folk, and contemporary sounds — music that honors Indigenous roots while telling stories of migration, identity, and social justice.

On Saturday night, nearly 1,000 people packed the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University .

The crowd didn’t stay seated for long.

Fans clapped, danced in the aisles, and erupted in cheers as Downs moved between soulful ballads and powerful anthems — creating a night full of emotion, joy, and cultural pride.

Lila Downs performs "Cambias mi Mundo" a collaboration with San Jose-native, Snow Tha Product. (Brennan Spark)



The performance also marked a new chapter for the Grammy-winning singer. After three years without a new original album since La Sánchez (2023), Downs recently released " Cambias mi mundo ," a collaboration with San Jose rapper Snow Tha Product .

The song is part of her upcoming self-titled album — the first in her career composed entirely by Downs herself.

In an interview with Rolling Stone , Downs said the song was inspired by young women challenging expectations.

"Since we are girls, we’re often told we should soften our character or lower our voices," she said. "But I believe the opposite."

The message resonated with many in the audience.

Among them were Castolina and Rudy Franco, of Rohnert Park, who said events like this create an important cultural space — especially now.

Some immigrant families say they’re feeling uneasy amid ongoing immigration crackdowns. For Franco, gatherings that celebrate culture help strengthen community.

"It is very important not only to recognize that there’s a melting pot here in the United States," Franco said, "and this kind of brings the community together to not only recognize and also be alert of different cultures — of what makes the United States of America."



That sense of connection comes at a time when many Latino music fans are still disappointed about the abrupt cancellation of the La Onda Festival in Napa .

The festival — organized by the same team behind BottleRock Napa Valley — had drawn thousands of Latino fans and was expected to return in May before organizers suddenly called it off, even as many had already purchased tickets.

Some would-be attendees told KTVU the cancellation made them feel Latino audiences were being brushed aside from major music experiences.

Still, other communities are embracing the growing demand for Spanish-language music. In Santa Cruz , hundreds of fans turned out Friday at the Quarry Amphitheatre to see Downs perform.

Back in Sonoma County, the singer also continued a signature tradition — inviting local folkloric dancers to share the stage. During the show, she welcomed Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén of Sonoma Valley , a dance group founded in 2008, whose colorful costumes and energetic choreography brought the audience to its feet.

Grupo Folklórico Quetzalen of Sonoma Valley was founded in May of 2008. Quetzalén started as a senior project at Sonoma Valley High School and later became the community’s first Mexican folk ensemble. (Brennan Spark)



"I think it shows also our kindness and our respect of our culture," Castolina said. "Having the opportunity to bring all those communities together and share that with one another — it was really special."

Downs also performed " Tumba 7 ," a song dedicated to Monte Albán , the ancient Zapotec city outside Oaxaca threatened by urban expansion.

But the night’s biggest message centered on women — and the power of their voices.

"I believe women are at a turning point," Downs said. "We’re at the moment of taking the baton and saying: We’re going to change our world."

(Brennan Spark)



For the multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, the Bay Area remains a key stop. Downs regularly returns for her annual Día de los Muertos concerts, most recently at University of California, Berkeley .

A date for her next Bay Area performance hasn’t been announced yet.