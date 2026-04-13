Rep. Eric Swalwell announces resignation from Congress amid sexual assault allegations

The Brief Eric Swalwell on Monday afternoon announced he is resigning from his seat as representative of California's 14th congressional district. Swalwell’s announcement comes just a day after he suspended his campaign for California governor, which came amid numerous sexual assault allegations made by several women.



East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell on Monday afternoon announced he is resigning from his seat as representative of California's 14th congressional district.

Swalwell resigns from Congress

What we know:

Swalwell’s announcement comes just a day after he suspended his campaign for California governor, which came amid numerous sexual assault allegations made by several women.

Swalwell made the resignation announcement on X around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, saying he is "deeply sorry" to his family, staff and constituents. He also reiterated his denial of the allegations, and his determination to fight them.

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong," Swalwell said, in part. "But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

The House Ethics Committee had begun an investigation into whether Swalwell engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee working under his supervision, the panel announced Monday

California law requires special election

What's next:

Swalwell added that he will work with his staff to ensure that they will be able to serve his constituents in the interim.

As for what's next for Swalwell's congressional seat, California's election law requires the governor to call for a special election within 14 calendar days – which would be April 27.

A special election would then be held 126 to 140 days after the proclamation.

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said, "Our office is reviewing this matter. Once the seat is officially vacant, our office will make an official announcement."