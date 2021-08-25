Capital One introduces new student rewards cards - how to find the right one for you

article

Capital One announced it is releasing two new credit cards for college students, bringing the total number of student cards available to three.

The new cards, introduced by the company on Aug. 17, include:

SavorOne Student : Unlimited 3% cashback is available on things like dining, entertainment, streaming services and grocery stores, with some exceptions. Additionally, 1% cashback is available on all other purchases.

Quicksilver Student: Cardholders earn unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases, every day.

These will join the company’s existing Journey student rewards card, which allows cardholders to earn unlimited 1% cashback on every purchase. Cardholders can boost the cashback to 1.25% when making on-time payments.

Capital One unveils new cards’ terms and advantages

With the launch, Capital One announced the terms and advantages of its new cards.

These are a few of the benefits:

Special access to certain sports, dining and entertainment experiences

No annual fees

Cardholders can get unlimited cash back with no expiration date while the account is open

No minimums for cashback reward redemption and no rotating categories

No foreign transaction fees

How can college students save money?

College students looking to save money have several options available to them. Here are a few ways they can save:

Take out a student credit card: Students can take out a credit card specifically tailored for them. They can use it to pay for their monthly expenses and get cash back on their purchases and then pay the card back down each month. As long as students continue to pay their card back by the monthly due date, they can use it to earn cash rewards. This will also help them to start building credit.

