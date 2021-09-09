How much longer can mortgage rates stay this low? | Sept. 9, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Sept. 9, 2021, which are mostly unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have largely held steady since yesterday, with the exception of 15-year rates, which rose slightly.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000%, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

What this means: Mortgage interest rates have held at historic lows throughout 2021, but many experts — including some at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — predict rates will rise by the end of the year. Buyers who act ahead of predicted rate increases can reap significant interest savings over the life of their mortgages, especially for 10-year and 15-year rates, which have lingered below 2.250% for well over a month.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates fell for the longest and shortest terms, while holding steady for middle terms. The average mortgage refinance rate across all terms is just 2.313%. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, down from 2.125%, -0.125

What is a good mortgage rate?

Many factors influence the mortgage rate a lender may offer you. But generally, a good mortgage rate is one that’s the lowest you can qualify for based on your individual factors, such as credit history, income, other debts, down payment amount, and more.

A rate that’s good for your financial situation should result in a monthly mortgage payment that you can manage, while leaving plenty of room in your monthly budget to put toward savings, investments, and an emergency fund. And a good rate should be competitive with average rates in the geographic area where you’re looking to buy.

Once you’ve chosen the home loan type that works for you, you can compare multiple lenders to truly find the best rates.

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates have held well below 3.000% for the entire year, with the average purchase rate across all terms resting at 2.375% today.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is up from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

You can explore your mortgage options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare current rates from various lenders who offer mortgage refinancing as well as home loans.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly unchanged compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are in your control)

Many factors affect what mortgage interest rate you can qualify for, and some of them are within your control. Improving these factors could help you qualify for a lower interest rate.

Credit score: Generally, the lowest interest rates go to borrowers with the highest credit scores. Improving your credit score before you apply for a mortgage could help you secure a lower interest rate than you’d get with a lower credit score.

Debt-to-income ratio: DTI is a percentage that compares your total debts with your income. To calculate DTI, divide your monthly gross income by the total of all your monthly minimum debt payments. A higher DTI can be a sign that you might struggle to make a mortgage payment. A lower DTI tells lenders you have more available income to put toward a mortgage payment. Generally, lenders prefer a DTI of 35% or less.

Down payment amount: A down payment reduces the amount you have to borrow — meaning less of the lender’s money is at risk. Generally, lenders (and many sellers) look favorably on a higher down payment amount. If you put down less than 20% of the home’s purchase price, many lenders will require you to pay for private mortgage insurance, which protects the lender (not you) if you fail to repay the mortgage.

Home location/price: Interest rates can vary depending on what state you live in and where in the state you’re buying. Likewise, if you need to borrow a lot more than average (a jumbo loan) or very little, you may get a higher interest rate.

Repayment term: Historically, the longer a loan’s repayment period, the higher the interest rate. The lowest rates typically come with 10- or 15-year terms, while 30-year terms usually have the highest interest rates. If you can swing the larger monthly payment that comes with a shorter term, you could snag a lower interest rate and significant interest savings over the life of the loan.

