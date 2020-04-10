Cooking in quarantine, how to make creamy corn chowder

Olivia Colt from Salt and Honey catering shares her recipe for corn chowder while cooking in quarantine. You can also take advantage of Salt and Honey's market pantry if you don't want to make the trip to the grocery store. Information on what is in stock listed below.

Corn Chowder

Servings 4Ingredients4 Slices Bacon, Diced

1 TBSP Unsalted Butter

1 TBSP Olive Oil

1 Onion, Small Dice

2 Cloves Minced Garlic

4 TBSP White Wine

1 TBSP Smoked Paprika

1 TBSP Dried Oregano

2 Cups Frozen Corn

1 Russet Potatoes, skin on, small dice

3 Cups Chicken Stock

1 Cup Heavy Cream

2 TBSP Cornstarch

2 TBSP Water

Minced chive for garnish

Method: Using a heavy bottom pan, such as a Dutch oven, set to medium heat, fry bacon until crisp. Using a slotted spoon remove bacon from pot and set aside. Drain off excess bacon fat and discard. Add butter and olive oil to the pot and heat until butter has melted and foamy. Add minced garlic and diced onions to pot, season with salt and pepper and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Then add the white wine to the pot to deglaze scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Allow to reduce by half, then add in paprika and oregano, stir through. Then add corn, potatoes and chicken stock to your pot, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 20-35 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Once potatoes are tender, make a slurry by combining 2 tablespoons of water and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch in a small bowl, stirring until cornstarch is dissolved. Add heavy cream to pot and drizzle in slurry until desired consistency is reached. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately and garnish with minced chives or spring onions.