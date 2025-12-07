Fairfield police arrest 21-year-old man after deadly shooting

article

Police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive on reports of the shooting and found a 40-year-old man wounded at the scene, according to a department statement.

Paramedics and FPD officers provided life-saving aid to the victim, but he died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

"A short time later, Fairfield Fire personnel spotted the suspect nearby," the FPD said in a statement. "They quickly relayed this information to officers who responded and took the 21-year-old Fairfield resident into custody."

Police did not release the suspect’s name, but said he "was known to the victim."

A possible motive for the shooting was not released.