Crash on Dumbarton Bridge leaves classic Packard torched

article

A car crash on the Dumbarton Bridge near Hayward left a classic car destroyed and traffic snarled on Sunday afternoon.

Four cars crashed just before 3:30 p.m. in the second and third eastbound lanes near the middle of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicles – a vintage Packard – burst into flames due to the collision, though the CHP said there were only minor injuries, and none were caused by the flames.

The second and third lanes of the eastbound side of the bridge were blocked for an unknown duration as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.