1 killed, 3 injured in early morning San Jose shooting

Four people were injured – one fatally – in a shooting in San Jose early on Sunday morning.

San Jose Police Department officers were called just before 3 a.m to the 2200 block of Lincoln Avenue on reports of the shooting, but found no victims.

However, the department was notified shortly after arriving at the scene that four men had taken themselves to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The SJPD reported about 2 p.m. that one of the victims died of their wounds, while the other three were in unknown condition.

The police department said Lincoln Avenue from Franquette Avenue to Curtner Avenue was closed as authorities investigated the scene.

Violence elsewhere:

The shooting comes just over a week after three people – including two innocent bystanders – were injured in a shooting at the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Black Friday.

Shots rang out on the second floor of the shopping center that evening, sending scores of patrons running and panicking before police arrived to sweep the mall.

Authorities determined the shooting stemmed from a gang-related altercation, and a 17-year-old suspect was arrested a few days later.