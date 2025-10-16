The #1 and #15 best hotels in the world are located in the Bay Area

article

Two Bay Area communities have the bragging rights of being home to one of the best hotels in the world.

What we know:

Condé Nast Traveler’s 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards ranked 50 hotels around the globe, and recently named The Lodge at Bodega Bay as the top choice. The survey also placed the Harvest Inn in St. Helena as 15th best in the world.

#1 in the world again

For the North Bay coastal community of Bodega Bay, it’s two years in a row, it’s been recognized as being home to the world's No. 1 hotel in the annual survey.

"Snuggled into a bluff in the vineyard-peppered Sonoma coast, the Lodge at Bodega Bay is a laid-back getaway," the publication wrote.

Other features highlighted by Condé Nast Traveler included local wine tastings and easy access to secluded beaches.

The hotel embraces its coastal location, interweaving it as a theme in its decor and offerings.

"Guest rooms and suites themed with creams and nautical blues punctuated with dark wood accents feel as though they really are a home away from home, from Ocean Shell Massages at the spa to the in-room jacuzzi accommodations to the small details snuck into every corner of the lodge like the binoculars placed on every room’s windowsill that bring the breathtaking balcony views into high-definition," the publication wrote.

The family-owned and operated hotel expressed its gratitude to its visitors for the recognition.

"To be voted as the best hotel in the world by readers of Condé Nast Traveler for the second year in a row is an extraordinary honor," the Lodge shared on Instagram, adding, "We take great pride in the craft of authentic hospitality, and this recognition means so much to us. From all of us at the Lodge, thank you for your trust, loyalty, and support. You inspire us every day to keep offering the warm, genuine hospitality that defines who we are."

Despite its high rating, the price to stay at the Lodge is not among the priciest. The Condé Nast Traveler survey gave it two dollar signs, with the hotels on the list ranging from $ to $$$.

A quick look on the Lodge's book page shows a one-night stay can cost about $399 to about $549, excluding taxes and fees during a non-holiday, non-weekend stay.

Napa Valley hotel

Also in the North Bay, the Napa Valley’s Harvest Inn in St. Helena made its second appearance on the annual list, moving up a notch from 16th place last year.

Condé Nast Traveler described the hotel as a classic Wine Country retreat, nestled on grounds that invite guests to explore.

"You'll wake up to 360-degree vineyard views hugging the property and end your evening with crackling fireplaces and private hot tub patios," the publication wrote, adding, "On the estate grounds, there seems to be blossoming life around every corner, be it a humble fruit tree sapling, a mighty redwood, or a meandering vine. It’s all ripe for exploration along the inn’s inviting brickwork paths."

Condé Nast Traveler also praised the on-site restaurant, Harvest Table, that offers "the gold standard in farm-to-table dining."

On Instagram, Harvest Inn noted that it was also voted the No. 2 best hotel in Northern California as part of the annual Reader's Choice Awards.

"A true testament to the entire team and their commitment to delivering exceptional, personable service and a refreshingly original Napa Valley experience each and every day," the Harvest Inn wrote.

The hotel also received $$ for cost. A check of the booking page showed rates running about $269 to $449 a night, excluding taxes and fees on low demand days.

Both hotels are a part of the Woodside Collection, a Northern California group of independent hotels and resorts. The group said it was "humbled and grateful" that its hotels were again named among the best in the world.

