These Bay Area cities just made high profile list of top 10 best cities to visit

Two Bay Area cities have been identified as being among the best U.S. cities to visit by Condé Nast Traveler in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The survey ranked the top 10 cities in two categories, big and small, based on population.

Best big cities

The city of San Francisco was ranked #2 best big U.S. city in the new survey.

Condé Nast noted that while San Francisco draws travelers to its world-renowned landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, the city has so much more to offer, from arts and culture to self-care opportunities and easy access to nature.

"You could also spend a whole day wandering through the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art or discovering street art in the character-filled Mission District," the publication wrote, adding, "Treat yourself to some pampering at one of the city’s fantastic spas , or head north and take in the majesty of the redwoods in Muir Woods ."

The survey also highlighted the city’s vibrant culinary scene and caters to wide range of tourists, saying the city has "some of the best restaurants and bars in the world and a hotel scene that truly has something for everyone."

What they're saying:

The recognition is being celebrated by the city and its mayor, who noted there’s still space to climb.

"The world knows what we know: San Francisco is a beautiful, dynamic city with some of the best art, culture, and restaurants in the world," Mayor Daniel Lurie shared on social media, adding, "Next stop: No. 1!"

Best small cities

Only one California city made Condé Nast Traveler’s 38th annual survey for best small cities, and it was in the Bay Area.

Noting that "Good things come in small packages," the survey placed the city of Oakland #7 in the category of best small cities.

The publication noted the city's rich African-American culture, calling Oakland "a microcosm of Black life in America."

Condé Nast highlighted the history of its Black residents.

"African Americans arrived here en masse between 1940 and 1970, fleeing Jim Crow laws in the South during the Second Great Migration," the publication wrote, adding, "Blue-collar jobs, mainly in the transportation industry, propelled many African Americans into the middle class."

The travel magazine went on to describe how those roots have shaped what makes Oakland what it is today, putting a spotlight on the city's cultural offerings, including the music and street dancing, woven into the fabric of The Town.

"While much has changed over the last few years, Oakland is still a Black city that embraces its history and community with open arms. That theme is on display thanks to Black business owners who passed down storefronts to children and grandchildren, and a style of dance and music, TURFing , that can only be experienced in Oakland," Condé Nast wrote.

The publication also pointed to the city's temperate weather, calling Oakland a "prime location on the sunnier side of the San Francisco Bay."

What they're saying:

The private, not-for-profit "Visit Oakland" applauded the recognition from the high-profile publication, saying it pays tribute to Oakland residents and the city's dedication to celebrating and elevating its rich culture.

"Being voted one of the Top 10 Best Small Cities in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers reinforces that Oakland is a destination with so much to offer all who visit," said Visit Oakland President & CEO Peter Gamez. "This message is being amplified to a global audience, honoring The Town’s commitment to preserving our diverse cultural history while sharing our incredible location, vibrant arts and culinary scenes. An accolade from a highly regarded publication like this celebrates the beautiful, welcoming people of Oakland who truly are the magic of The Town."

Dig deeper:

Following a slump in tourism triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rankings suggest these Bay Area anchor cities are making a mark in the travel world.

San Francisco moved up several slots from last year. In Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 survey, readers placed San Francisco as 6th best large city.

"In 2023, San Francisco was our #5 large city," Condé Nast Traveler told KTVU, noting that Oakland did not even appear on its list the past two years.

Here's a look at all the 2025 rankings for best U.S. cities.

Top 10 big cities

1. Chicago

2. San Francisco

3. Milwaukee

4. Portland, Ore.

5. New Orleans

6. Washington, D.C.

7. San Diego

8. Columbus

9. New York City

10. Seattle

Top 10 small cities

1. Charleston, S.C.

2. Santa Fe

3. Alexandria, Va.

4. St. Augustine, Fla.

5. San Juan, Puerto Rico

6. Savannah, Ga.

7. Oakland

8. Lexington, Ky.

9. Honolulu

10. Pensacola, Fla.

(Source: Condé Nast Traveler)