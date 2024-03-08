$1.7M public toilet project finally installed in Noe Valley

The long-contested and debated public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood has now been installed.

As of Thursday, the pre-fabricated and colorful toilet was set down at the Noe Valley Town Square.

Project cost? $1.7 million.

The Recreation and Park Department pointed out that the pre-fab restroom, worth $425,000, was donated, and the final cost to the city was $300,000.

The department also says final touches are underway, including utility and landscaping.

The agency says the toilet will "be in the can" and fully functional by the end of March.

The toilet is the result of two years of planning.