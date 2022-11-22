1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

article

An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt.

Officers responded and located the victim who had one stab wound to the neck, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, police said.

Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers who arrested the person after a short foot chase, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.