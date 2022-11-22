1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday.
The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt.
Officers responded and located the victim who had one stab wound to the neck, according to police.
SEE ALSO: Oakland police search for car linked to possible kidnapping
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, police said.
Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers who arrested the person after a short foot chase, according to police.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.