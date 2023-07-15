1 dead, 1 injured in Pittsburg shooting, police say

One man died and another was injured in a shooting Friday evening in Pittsburg.

Officials said shots were fired around 5:12 p.m. at the 2100 block of Crestview Lane, and as they were headed to the scene, a car with two injured men drove into the parking lot of the police department.

The driver summoned officers to his car where they found the driver and a passenger had been shot, authorities said.

Officers rendered aid to the two men until paramedics arrived but the passenger, a 24-year-old man of Antioch, did not survive.

The driver, a 21-year-old of Antioch, was taken to a hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.



Authorities found evidence of a shooting on Crestview Lane, and this remains an active investigation.

Police did not give the name of the victims.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked contact police at 925-646-2441.