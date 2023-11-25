1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning San Francisco shooting

One person is dead and another is wounded after an early morning shooting in San Francisco, police announced Saturday.

San Francisco police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Turk Street around 4:38 a.m. Saturday morning due to a report of gun fire.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The other victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.