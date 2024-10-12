1 dead, 6 injured in Santa Rosa car crash

The Brief One person was killed and six others were injured when two cars collided in Santa Rosa The six were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries



At least one person has died, and six others were injured after two cars collided with each other on a Santa Rosa highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around noon when a Honda, carrying four passengers, lost control driving southbound on 101 and swerved into the left northbound traffic where a Subaru was passing.

Officials said the person who died was sitting on the right side of the Honda, though it's currently unclear if they were in the front or back seat. Officials did confirm the passenger was sitting where the impact of the crash happened.

There was no median wall between the lanes to prevent the crash, according to officials.

Roads were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

The Subaru was also carrying four passengers.

Six others were taken to the hospital, with their conditions currently unknown.

It's unclear if speed, drugs, or alcohol played a factor in the crash.