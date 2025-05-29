Pedestrian dead after CHP chase in Oakland: police

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after a chase with the CHP in Oakland. There was another crash scene not too far away. The CHP said an officer was chasing someone in a stolen car.



A pedestrian was killed following a chase with a California Highway Patrol officer in Oakland, police said, but many questions still remain.

The death was reported on Wednesday at about 7:45 p.m. at the corner of East 21st Street and 12th Avenue. The suspect vehicle, an Infiniti with no plates, struck a car, a tree and a fire hydrant, sending water spewing into the sky.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Before that, there was a related crash scene involving a minivan at Park Boulevard and East 21st Street. It's unclear who was in the minivan or what happened to that person.

Oakland police spokesman Paul Chambers would not elaborate on either of the crash sites, other than to say the CHP is investigating the pursuit and OPD is investigating the death.

CHP Officer Andy Barclay said one of his agency's units was trying to stop the driver of a stolen car.

Neither the CHP nor Oakland police issued any more details.

The issue of police chases is a controversial one.

Many in law enforcement, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, say officers need as many tools as they can to go after people who commit crimes and others argue that it's not worth killing or injuring people – especially innocent bystanders – during the pursuit.

The California Highway Patrol has looser rules on chasing suspects than Oakland police do.

Recently, the Oakland police chief asked the police commission to loosen one particular aspect of city chase rules, where an officer would no longer have to request permission from a supervisor to drive faster than 50 mph.

