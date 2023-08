A driver was killed early Sunday morning in San Jose after colliding with a parked car, according to police.

The fatal crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Story Road and Moraes Court, SJPD posted.

The adult driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 30th fatal collision and 31st victim of 2023, police added.

