1 dead in reported burglary at Taraval District home

A man died at the scene of a reported home burglary in San Francisco’s Taraval District on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 3:05 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Granada Avenue on reports of a burglary, according to a department statement.

Officers found a man at the scene suffering from unspecified injuries and provided him with life-saving aid until paramedics arrived.

Medical responders provided aid to the man as well, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released.

The SFPD reported that the department’s Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are leading an investigation into the man’s death.

No suspects were in custody, according to the SFPD.