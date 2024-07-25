1 dead in SF Mission District shooting

Wednesday's shooting in San Francisco's Mission District claimed a man's life, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department reported the shooting on 16th and Mission Streets around 5:40 p.m. A man at the scene had gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

The department's homicide detail is investigating the shooting. It's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

KTVU earlier reported that the San Francisco Fire Department first received a call about the shooting, and two patients, one that was also shot, were evaluated.

The other victim caught in the violent melee declined medical treatment and the other shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

SFPD is asking for information and tips. People can report information about the shooting to (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is also available.