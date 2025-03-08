San Francisco house fire sends one person to hospital

article

One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The person was reportedly in stable condition on Saturday night.

Officials asked people to avoid the area near the 1100 block of Geneva Avenue as crews worked the scene.

SF Fire said the fire started in the back of the building before it moved forward around 5:25 p.m. The blazes have since been extinguished, but firefighters were checking for possible extensions, officials said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters put out a house fire on Geneva Avenue in San Francisco. Photo: SFFD via social media

Emergency crews were working in the westbound lanes of Geneva Avenue between Madrid and Naples on Saturday evening.

At least one person was displaced from the fire, officials said.