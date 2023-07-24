E-scooter explodes in San Francisco apartment

An electric scooter exploded inside an apartment in San Francisco, leaving one resident with serious burns, fire officials said.

The incident occurred on Hyde Street at approximately 8 a.m., where the e-scooter was being charged inside a unit, the fire department said.

Two residents escaped by jumping from a window when the scooter suddenly burst into flames, according to a battalion chief from the San Francisco Fire Department.

One of them sustained severe burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Fire officials stressed that devices with Lithium-ion batteries should never be charged while sleeping or left to charge while unattended.