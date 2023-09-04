Expand / Collapse search

1 in critical condition after shooting near Lake Merritt

By KTVU Staff
Oakland police investigate Lake Merritt shooting

One person was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon near Lake Merritt in Oakland, police said. Video from Citizen shows the aftermath of the shooting.

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Madison Street, according to Oakland Police Department spokesperson Kim Armstead.

Officers responded and found a victim who had been shot. Emergency crews provided aid to the victim, and they were taken to a hospital.

The victim is in critical condition, Armstead said. No other information about the shooting was released by police.