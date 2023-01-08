1 injured by tree crashing through Castro Valley house

One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday.

The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said.

A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan. 6, 2022, displacing the six people that lived there.Photo: Alameda County Fire (KTVU FOX 2)

Two adults and four children were displaced because the house on Sandy Road was badly damaged by the tree, making it uninhabitable.

Firefighters did not say if the injured person was an adult or child.

A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home, displacing the six people that lived there.Photo: Alameda County Fire (KTVU FOX 2)

Tree trimmers say they are having one of their busiest seasons with huge numbers of calls to help clear the debris from the spate of storms.