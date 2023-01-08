Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
4
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

1 injured by tree crashing through Castro Valley house

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Castro Valley
KTVU FOX 2

Person injured by tree falling on Castro Valley house

One person was trapped in a Castro Valley house after they were injured by a falling tree. Two adults and four children were displaced after authorities deemed the home to be replaced.

One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday.

The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said.

A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan. 6, 2022, displacing the six people that lived there.Photo: Alameda County Fire (KTVU FOX 2)

Two adults and four children were displaced because the house on Sandy Road was badly damaged by the tree, making it uninhabitable. 

Firefighters did not say if the injured person was an adult or child.

A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home, displacing the six people that lived there.Photo: Alameda County Fire (KTVU FOX 2)

Tree trimmers say they are having one of their busiest seasons with huge numbers of calls to help clear the debris from the spate of storms.