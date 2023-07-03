1 killed, 3 arrested after 'battle' with law enforcement officers in East Bay

The investigation into a fatal law enforcement shooting in Alameda County has been taken over by the state attorney general's office.

The incident began as a collision involving a stolen vehicle and culminated in a confrontation with a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer, according to an Alameda County sheriff's spokeswoman. A man was killed, and three other suspects were arrested during the early morning incident, said Lt. Tya Modeste.

During the confrontation, which occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of 163rd Avenue in Ashland, an unincorporated area near San Leandro, a suspect engaged in a struggle with the CHP officer over the officer's firearm.

A sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene to help. Despite several commands from both the CHP officer and the deputy, the suspect failed to comply, Modeste said. Both law enforcement officers opened fire.

"CHP shot, and we shot," said the spokeswoman for Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

RAW: Sheriff's spokeswoman details fatal shooting of suspect in ski mask

She added that they are trying to determine whose shot killed the suspect.

Friends told KTVU that it was a 20-year-old man who was killed.

Authorities did not disclose whether any of the suspects were armed. However, on Monday afternoon, Modeste said that the case had been transferred to the office of Attorney General Bonta. The state attorney general's office is responsible for investigating deadly law enforcement shootings when the suspects are unarmed.

According to Modeste, the CHP officer and the deputy were initially responding to a report of a crashed Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle had been speeding on Interstate 580 and was later determined to be stolen from Hayward, said Modeste.

Three suspects wearing ski masks fled from the car and officers were dispatched for assistance, according to Modeste.

Upon arrival, the deputy witnessed a physical confrontation between the CHP officer and one of the suspects. During the struggle, the officer was on the ground and the suspect was on top, the sheriff's office said.

Featured article

Modeste said it appeared the suspect was trying to disarm the officer.

Three additional suspects were eventually caught and taken into custody, authorities said.

The man who was killed has not been identified. The names of the deputy and the CHP officer involved in the incident have not been released.

The CHP officer sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The deputy was unharmed, authorities said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story mentioned that two people were arrested. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office later clarified that three people were arrested.