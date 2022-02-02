1 killed, 4 injured in Oroville shooting, suspect in custody

At least five people were shot in Oroville and one is dead after an active shooter situation Wednesday evening. Officials say the shooter is now in custody.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds posted on Facebook that the shooter was seen around 8 p.m. at a Walmart after an active shooter was reported at an AM/PM gas station, where five people were reported shot.

Reynolds said more victims were reported at the Walmart. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Butte County Sheriff-Coroner's office said Oroville police received calls of a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside the AM/PM located on Oroville-Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard at around 7:35 p.m.

Officers responded and requested sheriff's deputies, the sheriff's department said.

Authorities found several victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival. The suspect had already fled, according to the sheriff's department. The victim who died was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to local hospitals.

Shortly after, police received calls that the shooter was at Walmart on Cal Oak Road. The sheriff's department said allied law enforcement officers made contact with the suspect, found evidence linking the suspect to the shooting and took them into custody.

There's no immediate word on the conditions of the surviving victims or a motive for the attack.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect was transported to the Butte County Jail.

Officials will hold a press briefing with more information Thursday morning.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

