1 killed, several injured in San Jose pileup

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The Brief Police said the multi-car crash occurred in the area of South White Road and Lieb Court. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.



One person was killed and several others were seriously injured in a multi-car crash in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department announced on X about 5:15 p.m. that the crash occurred in the area of South White Road and Lieb Court with "several injuries… being reported."

One person involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others were taken to hospitals for treatment of what were described as serious injuries.

Police did not specify how many victims were injured in the collision.

What's next:

The SJPD said all lanes of South White Road between Story Road and Lochner Drive would be closed for several hours as authorities investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

The public was advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.