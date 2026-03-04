Lithium-ion battery cause of San Francisco hotel fire, 1 hospitalized

article

The Brief At least one person was hospitalized with injuries from a fire at a San Francisco hotel on Wednesday night. The fire at the Seneca Hotel on 6th Street was contained to the room where it started, officials say. Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery is to blame for the fire.



Firefighters are at the scene of a one-alarm fire at a hotel in San Francisco near 6th and Market streets on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department posted video and photos to social media at 9:16 p.m. of fire engines with a ladder drawn at the Seneca Hotel, located on the 40 block of 6th Street.

The fire department said in their post that the fire was contained to the room of origin on the fourth floor.

At least one person was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the fire department's incident commander at the scene.

The fire department is asking for people to avoid the area of 6th and Mission and Market streets due to the emergency vehicles working in the area.

Fire officials said a lithium-ion battery is the cause of the fire. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.