1 person struck and killed by Caltrain at Stanford Station

A person was struck and killed by a train at the Stanford Station on Friday night, restricting rail service in the area, Caltrain said.

Southbound train 126, carrying 150 passengers, struck a person at the station in Palo Alto about 5:40 p.m., Caltrain spokesman Mahmoud Abunie said in a statement. No one on the train was injured, he said.

Train service was stopped at the scene, he said. The northbound track was cleared for operation with a 20 mph speed restriction by 6:20 p.m., Abunie said.

The death was Caltrain's fifth fatality of the year, he said.