1 rescued, 1 still missing in East Bay water rescue

One person was pulled to safety during a water rescue in the East Bay on Saturday afternoon, and crews are searching for a second person as authorities warn of dangerous surf conditions.

Video shared on social media showed ambulances and a helicopter near Hercules Point on Bayfront Boulevard.

Authorities said two people were stranded in the water. It's unclear how the two became stranded.

The distress call came in shortly before 3 p.m.

Con Fire assisted the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Department in the rescue.