1 rescued, 1 still missing in East Bay water rescue

By
Published  March 1, 2025 7:26pm PST
East Bay
1 rescued, 1 missing in water rescue near Hercules

HERCULES, Calif. - One person was pulled to safety during a water rescue in the East Bay on Saturday afternoon, and crews are searching for a second person as authorities warn of dangerous surf conditions.

Video shared on social media showed ambulances and a helicopter near Hercules Point on Bayfront Boulevard. 

Authorities said two people were stranded in the water. It's unclear how the two became stranded.

The distress call came in shortly before 3 p.m. 

Con Fire assisted the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Department in the rescue. 

