Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

1 shot during attempted robbery in Oakland

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
article

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just before 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Park Boulevard.

Featured

15-month-old baby shot while riding in car in Oakland
article

15-month-old baby shot while riding in car in Oakland

A 15-month-old girl was shot in the abdomen as she rode in a car through Oakland on Monday, officials say.

The shooting happened just before 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Park Boulevard.

The police department said the victim was approached by two suspects, one armed with a gun.

"While the individuals attempted to rob the victim one discharged their firearm striking the victim," the police department said.

The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, police said.

The incident comes one day after a 15-month-old baby was shot while riding in a car.