1 shot during attempted robbery in Oakland
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened just before 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Park Boulevard.
Featured
The shooting happened just before 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Park Boulevard.
The police department said the victim was approached by two suspects, one armed with a gun.
"While the individuals attempted to rob the victim one discharged their firearm striking the victim," the police department said.
The suspects fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, police said.
The incident comes one day after a 15-month-old baby was shot while riding in a car.