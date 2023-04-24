Expand / Collapse search

15-month old baby riding in vehicle shot in Oakland, taken to fire station for help

By and KTVU Staff
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-month-old baby was shot in Oakland on Monday, officials say. 

Oakland Fire Department tells KTVU the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. near 11th Avenue and E. 14th Street. 

Witnesses said they saw a woman and a man holding a baby girl, who was bleeding, banging on a door at a fire station. They also said the baby was riding in a red car. 

Surveillance video shows the child being carried by adults, taken to the fire station. 

Fire officials said firefighters at station 4 did what they could for the child before the baby was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. 

A fire official said the baby was shot by at least one round in the abdomen. The condition of the child is unknown. 

Oakland Police Department issued a statement saying they are investigating the shooting. Police said officers responded to the shooting due to ShotSpotter technology. 

KTVU has a crew at the scene and will have more on this developing news story on the 10 o'clock News. 

