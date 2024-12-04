1 suspect caught, another missing in 2021 San Jose homicide

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Christopher Espinoza

After more than three years, the San Jose Police Department Wednesday named and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the 26th homicide of San Jose in 2021.

SJPD's covert response unit arrested 35-year-old Christopher Espinoza Tuesday in the city of Hollister for the murder of a man on Sept. 10, 2021, in San Jose.

Authorities also named 22-year-old Isaiah Sotelo as a suspect in the man's death.

Sotelo is not in custody and is believed to be hiding out in Mexico.

In 2021, a man and woman were found shot by police around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the area of Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The man was declared dead at the hospital while the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-motivated.

Anyone with information about Sotelo's whereabouts or about the shooting is asked to contact SJPD Det. Sgt. Barragan or Det. Harrington at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.

You can also call (408) 277-5283. Crime Stoppers Silicon Valley is offering a cash reward if information received leads to an arrest. Anonymous reporting is available.