1 woman, 1 dog die in Mill Valley fire; other dogs hurt

One woman and her dog died Monday in a Mill Valley fire, where several other dogs were hurt, firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after midnight in the 700 block of Alta Vista Road.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to try and free the woman, who was trapped in a back room and couldn't get out.

Firefighters said she died before they got to her.

Marin Valley Fire Protection Fire District Battalion Chief Travis Fox said he was aware that "several dogs" were trapped in the residence and that the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation is underway to figure out how the fire started.





