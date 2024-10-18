100 units of affordable housing being built in Oakland's Chinatown

A total of 100 affordable housing now being built in Oakland's Chinatown.

The East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation broke ground on Thursday on this transit-oriented development near the Lake Merritt BART station.

This is the first phase of a larger project that hopes to bring 460 additional homes, retail, recreation areas and pedestrian and bike improvements to connect Chinatown to other neighborhoods.

This new housing is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

