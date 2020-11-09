1,000 turkeys donated to SF-Marin Food Bank in time for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving, a little more than two weeks away, Bay Area food banks and meal programs are not only trying to keep up with an unprecedented level of need, but they are also planning for the holidays at the same time.

For the first time, they are trying to do it during a pandemic.

At the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, a donation of a 1,000 turkeys arrived Monday, in time for Thanksgiving.

The turkeys will go to programs providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The food bank is planning to distribute Thanksgiving meals to 55,000 households but they won't be turkeys.

"It will be a whole chicken. It will be a bunch of fresh produce and some grains that will allow a family to have a real holiday meal. The need has never been greater in our community," said Barbara Abbott of the SF-Marin Food Bank.

At the Mission Food Hub in San Francisco's Mission District, thousands of people come to receive their groceries.

It is where many of those laid off from restaurants, hotels, and landscaping jobs because of the pandemic, come for support.

For programs such as this, getting food to them is tough enough.

But Thanksgiving is coming, adding another challenge.

Roberto Hernandez helped start the food hub to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus. He says he is now trying to raise money to provide 7,000 Thanksgiving meals.

"I am really concerned this Thanksgiving. People are not going to be able to celebrate as a family together and have food and cook a turkey," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says it's hard for grassroots organizations to get donations these days.

"In the past when we needed stuff we've gone to restaurants. Every restaurant I know, the majority, are closed," he said.

For more than 70 years, St. Anthony's provided a meal and a place to go on Thanksgiving for thousands of homeless and nearly-homeless people.

"Thanksgiving is going to be different than in the last few years," says Suzie Sheedy of St. Anthony's.

This year, there will be a tent set up outside st. Anthony's where some people can sit and eat while maintaining socially distancing.

Much of the dinners will be to-go.

Most programs say they need volunteers and donations.