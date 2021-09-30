$10M cash, 100K marijuana plants seized in sophisticated East Bay growing operation

article

Alameda County Sheriff's Office detectives say they've recovered upwards of $10,000,000 in cash and over 100,000 marijuana plants in "one of the largest illegal grow operations in the state," Public Information Officer Sgt. Ray Kelly announced Thursday.

The illegal cultivation operation was being conducted at over a dozen locations throughout the East Bay, Kelly said.

The people responsible were said to be organized and sophisticated. They profited in the tens of millions of dollars by avoiding California's commercial marijuana cultivation regulations, such as paying taxes.

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Union City police bust marijuana growing operation valued at up to $11 million

Besides the plants and the cash, detectives seized infrastructure used to grow the plants. This includes specialized lighting, power generators to run the lights, and other miscellaneous supplies commonly used to grow marijuana.

"The enormity and complexity of this illegal grow operation cannot be expressed in words or pictures, it’s unbelievable," Kelly said.

Detectives will remain on the scene for the next several days, Kelly said. The various scenes contain an "enormous amount of evidence."

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office did not announce any arrests in the bust, nor did they announce what tipped them off to the operation.

It was also not clear where exactly in the East Bay the marijuana was being grown.

ALSO: Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Hayward's Garin Regional Park

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement