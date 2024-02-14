11-year-old boy missing after leaving VTA bus, San Jose police say

article

San Jose police on Wednesday said they are looking for an 11-year-old missing boy.

Manuel "Angel" Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday about 4 p.m. near Santa Clara and 1st streets exiting a VTA bus.

Manuel is described as Latino, about 4’11" tall and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and short buzzed black hair with a ponytail.

Manuel was last seen wearing a black "Thrasher" sweatshirt, black sweatpants, red and black "Champion" shoes, a black face mask, and carrying a gray backpack.

San Jose police ask that if you see him, call 911.