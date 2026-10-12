This Bay Area city got its second Raising Cane's in a span of weeks, drawing hundreds for the grand opening

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The Brief Raising Cane's has opened another Bay Area location. On Monday, a grand opening was held at Cane's new Stonestown Galleria location. It's the chain's second San Francisco opening in less than a month.



Raising Cane's continued to expand its presence in the Bay Area, opening its second location in San Francisco in a span of weeks.

Hundreds gathered for the grand opening at Stonestown Galleria on Winston Drive.

The restaurant said more than 200 people lined up outside the restaurant, with some "local Caniacs" arriving last night and camping out overnight to be the first in line.

The backstory:

Last month, amid much fanfare and celebration, the cult-favorite chicken chain opened its first San Francisco restaurant in the world-famous tourist destination of Fisherman’s Wharf.

"The response to our Fisherman’s Wharf opening showed us how much excitement there is for Cane’s in the City, and we’re proud to keep building on that momentum," said Raising Cane’s Regional Leader of Restaurants Chris Zygler in a news release.

Grand opening

Festivities also marked Monday's opening.

Local cheerleaders took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and Bay Area DJ Daghe was on hand to keep the music going for the celebration.

The restaurant also held a drawing awarding 20 customers free Cane’s for a year, as well as offering other opening day giveaways.

Local cheerleaders helped celebrate the grand opening of the new Raising Cane's at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (Raising Cane's)

Community focus

As part of the celebratory event, a check donation was presented to Lowell High School's cheer team and the company said a donation will also be presented to San Francisco non-profit Children’s Book Project, an organization that promotes literacy and provides books to children in underserved communities.

At its sites, the company seeks to incorporate decor that reflects aspects of the community. To that end, Cane said, the new restaurant features artwork inspired by the area, including nearby high schools and colleges.

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The new restaurant is located near San Francisco State University.

"Customers will also find graphics celebrating San Francisco State University, known for its historic College of Ethnic Studies, student activism and strong creative arts, cinema and business programs," Raising Cane’s shared in a news release.

The company also noted that the site hired more than 100 local residents to join its staff.

Bay Area expansion

Local perspective:

The cult favorite chicken chain has been fast expanding its footprint in the Bay Area in recent years.

It's first restaurant in the region opened in Oakland in 2022.

Monday’s opening marks Cane’s ninth Bay Area location.

What's next:

A company representative said plans are in the works to open a restaurant in Walnut Creek.

"We’re aiming to open no later than early 2027," the representative said.

The backstory:

Raising Cane's opened its first location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 30 years ago this year.

Late-night hours

The new San Francisco restaurant appears to be catering its hours of operations to its proximity to SF State and the late-night habits of college students.

It will open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.