Mill Valley murder-suicide: What to know about former SFPD officers

The Brief Kevin Mannix, a retired San Francisco police sergeant, is believed to have killed his wife, also a former police officer, and their 24-year-old daughter before taking his own life. Ann Mannix was promoted to SFPD's deputy chief in 2018 and served in the role until her retirement in 2021. The Marin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.



A retired San Francisco police sergeant killed his wife – also a former police officer – and their 24-year-old daughter in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, according to the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.

"There are no words that can fully capture the depth of this tragedy, nor are there simple answers to the painful questions we are all asking," SFPOA President Louis Wong posted on Facebook. "To see their lives… end in such a horrific and senseless manner is a burden that weighs heavily on every officer, active and retired."

Who were Ann and Kevin Mannix?

What we know:

Wong identified the three people who were found dead Sunday around 5 p.m. in a home on Strawberry Circle in Mill Valley as retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, and her daughter Katie, 24. Wong identified the third person found dead in the home as retired Sgt. Kevin Mannix, 68.

The Marin County Sheriff later confirmed their identities.

Authorities have not yet disclosed who the shooter was, but a source told KTVU that it was Kevin Mannix.

What we don't know:

The motive remains unclear as of Monday.

Shots fired Sunday evening

The backstory:

Late Sunday, a sheriff's spokesperson would only say that three bodies were found in a residential home.

The sheriff's office said that someone called 911 on Sunday evening to report shots fired, and that person was able to safely get out of the house. Authorities have not yet identified the caller.

"Our deputies made a small perimeter around the home, and decided to make safe entry into the home," said Miguel Almaguer of the Marin County Sheriff's Office. "Inside the home, they discovered three deceased bodies. The nature of those victims and their connections to one another are all part of our active investigations."

Retired San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix. (SFPD)

‘Trailblazer’: Ann Mannix was SFPD's deputy chief

Local perspective:

Ann Mannix was promoted to deputy chief in 2018 and served in the role until her retirement in 2021, according to a police announcement.

Wong wrote that Ann Mannix was a "trailblazer" in the department.

He said she was the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team, who rose to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.

A fourth-generation San Franciscan from the Jordan Park neighborhood, Ann Mannix attended public school in the Richmond District.

In a statement on Monday, San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew acknowledged the department's"profound sadness" over what occurred Sunday evening.

"My heart goes out to all their family members, friends and colleagues at the SFPD as we all work to process this tragedy," Lew said.

He recognized Ann Mannix's accomplished career in the department.

"Ann Mannix served with honor and distinction at the SFPD for over 30 years and rose to the rank of Deputy Chief," he said. "She worked at Taraval, Northern, Park and Southern stations as well as Special Operations Bureau and Field Operations Bureau. She was the first woman to lead our tactical company."

Outside her career in law enforcement, Ann Mannix volunteered with the National Charity League, served as a Catholic Youth Organization basketball coach, and was a member of the Ignatian Guild at St. Ignatius College Preparatory.

Kevin Mannix retired from SFPD in 2018

Kevin Mannix retired from the department in June 2018 after 27 years, according to a police newsletter.

Authorities confirmed there had been no previous calls for service at the address.

IF YOU NEED HELP:

• Copline (1-800-267-5463): A 24/7 strictly confidential hotline answered exclusively by retired law enforcement officers who understand the unique pressures of this life.

• The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 at any time for immediate, confidential support.