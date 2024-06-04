11-year-old girl who drowned in Alameda Creek on Memorial Day identified

article

Officials have identified the 11-year-old girl who drowned in Alameda Creek on Memorial Day.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office posted a statement to social media on Tuesday evening. They said Dana Nino Gonzalez drowned in the creek, adjacent to Niles Canyon Road, north of Mission Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

Officials said she became stuck against the flow control structure. Fremont Police Department officers responded and saw community members trying to pull the child from the water. Officers joined the rescue effort that was already underway by entering the water. Officials said there was a hole in the flow control structure. The fire department arrived and also tried to help.

First responders managed to pull the girl from the creek, but she died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office is the lead investigative agency on this incident.

"This tragedy saddens us. We'd like to remind you of some safety measures to follow as you enjoy warm-weather activities near waterways. Adhere to posted warning/caution signs, make a safety plan, wear safety equipment such as a life jacket, never swim alone, and avoid getting in the water if you cannot swim or are unfamiliar with weather and water conditions," the sheriff's office said in their posted statement.

Temperatures are expected to remain high on Wednesday as much of the Bay Area is experiencing a midweek heat wave.