114 mph winds damage, close historic Lick Observatory

article

Winds gusting up to 114 mph tore through the skies on Christmas, tearing off half the shutter on a dome atop Lick Observatory, according to the University of California at Santa Cruz.

As a result, the university decided to temporarily close Lick Observatory because of the damage to the Great Refractor dome, after the shutter section fell onto the roof of the Great Hall, crushing several structure beams.

A donation by San Francisco millionaire James Lick enabled the construction of the Great Refractor, which the university said was considered the most powerful telescope in the world at the time.

The telescope was not damaged, UCSC reported, but its lenses and electrical systems are now vulnerable to the rain, according to the university.

Staff members are focusing on stabilizing the building, preventing further damage, planning what will be needed for facility restoration, and determining when it will be ready for the public, the university said.

Lick Observatory is located on Mt. Hamilton near San Jose.

University officials said that Lick Observatory was almost destroyed in 2020 by a wildfire, but the wind damage is the most serious in its 137-year history.

For updates, check the Lick Observatory website. If the public would like to contribute to Lick Observatory’s mission of Research, Technology Development, Education, and Outreach, they may make a gift online.