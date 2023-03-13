Juvenile stabbed on San Francisco Muni bus suffers life-threatening injuries, police investigating

article

San Francisco police are at the scene of a stabbing on a Muni bus near Union Square on Monday. Officials say one juvenile male is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SFPD's investigations Bureau tweeted at around 6 p.m. they were looking for witnesses. Subsequently, an SFPD spokesperson said multiple people have been detained after what appears to have been a physical altercation on the bus between multiple juvenile males, per their preliminary investigation. Witnesses assisted police in identifying those who may have been involved. Officer Robert Rueca said no arrests have been made.

SFPD said at 4:41 p.m. officers were flagged down at Stockton and Sutter streets on a report of a stabbing aboard the bus.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said several bus lines in the area are affected including the 8, 15, 30 and 45.

Video of the area was posted to the Citizen app.

Muni buses are equipped with video surveillance cameras.

No further information was immediately available. This is a breaking news story.