13-year-old arrested after fight breaks out at St. Helena High School football game

Police in St. Helena arrested a 13-year-old for assault and resisting arrest on Friday.

According to officials, the incident, which started as a verbal altercation turned physical at the St. Helena High School homecoming football game.

Police say they found a 15-year-old victim who was unable to stand on his own. The suspect was also injured in the altercation. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to police, the 13-year-old suspect, who is not a student in the St Helena Unified School District, was discharged from the hospital and then arrested. They were booked into juvenile hall for felony assault and resisting arrest.

Cell phone video of the arrest shows officers wrestling the suspect to the ground. On lookers were kept at bay by school officials.

The victim is still in the hospital with very serious injuries.

"I appreciate the efforts of the St. Helena law enforcement and medical responders who were able to assist quickly. It was an unfortunate incident that dimmed an otherwise festive evening for our students and families," said Ruben Aurelio, Superintendent of the St. Helena Unified School District.