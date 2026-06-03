13-year-old Fresno student saves classmate from choking on gum

The Brief Thirteen-year-old Jermaine Whitehead was in class when his classmate started choking on gum. Jermaine was recognized and honored at a Kaster Intermediate school assembly this week for his quick thinking. The two weren’t that close before, but this scary moment developed their friendship into something greater.



Heroes come in all ages: this hero is a seventh grader from Fresno who stopped his classmate from choking.

Student jumps into action

What we know:

Thirteen-year-old Jermaine Whitehead was in class when his teacher told his peer, Kacen Brown, 12, to stop chewing gum. Instead, Kacen started choking on it.

"I was so scared – is he going to survive, is he good?... I knew nothing, I just tried to save him," Jermaine said.

He tried and succeeded. Jermaine jumped into action, thrusting his fists into his classmate's belly.

The two weren’t that close before, but this scary moment developed their friendship into something greater.

"I know him a lot better now. We are like friends now – I see him as a best friend to me," said Kacen.

Honored by the school

Dig deeper:

Jermaine was recognized and honored at a Kaster Intermediate school assembly this week for his quick thinking, surrounded by the community, his family, and of course, his new BFF.