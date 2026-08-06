Martinez police release image of suspect, vehicle after fatal stabbing

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Police in Martinez released images of a suspect and his vehicle in the hopes of identifying the person who fatally stabbed a man.

On Thursday just after 5 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a person stabbed on Francis Court in front of a residence.

First responders arrived and found Todd Stewart, 68, on the ground and suffering from stab wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in a Cadillac SUV vehicle, the images of which have been released by police.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dominguez at (925) 372-3451 or at cdominguez1@cityofmartinez.org.