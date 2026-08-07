Family holds 'no ill will' after woman hit by car driven by young brothers in Oakland

The Brief Kiara Darvonne Bowling, 31, is responding to basic commands after suffering multiple brain injuries when she was struck by a car driven by two young brothers in Oakland. The boys, ages 6 and 4, apparently took their family's car while their parents were sleeping before crashing into Bowling, who was walking a friend's dog. Bowling's family says it holds no ill will toward the children, while a legal expert says their parents could face criminal and civil consequences.



A woman who was struck by a car driven by two young children in Oakland has begun responding to basic commands, though her family says she faces a long recovery.

Kiara Darvonne Bowling, 31, is being treated at Highland Hospital in Oakland for multiple brain injuries.

"She's currently still fighting extremely hard for her life," said her sister, Christina Blackmon. "She is currently suffering from multiple brain bleeds and facial fractures. We're just hoping for a true speedy recovery."

Brothers, 6 and 4, were in car

What we know:

Bowling was struck around 9:15 a.m. Thursday while walking a friend's emotional support dog, Grizzly, near 35th and Mangels avenues, close to Interstate 580 in East Oakland.

Surveillance footage showed Bowling stepping off the curb moments before a white Toyota Camry, driven in tandem by two brothers, ages 6 and 4, sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. The collision sent the Camry straight into Bowling, who was struck off-camera.

The dog was injured in the crash but ran off. Grizzly was later found and taken to a veterinarian.

A source close to the boys' family said the 6-year-old apparently found the keys to the family Toyota Camry in his father's pockets while his parents were sleeping. The source said the boy then woke his younger brother and used a kitchen chair to unlatch the front door before the pair got into the car, which their father uses to drive for Uber.

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Family says it holds no ill will

What they're saying:

Despite Bowling's severe injuries, her family said it harbors no malice toward the children.

"There is no ill will," Blackmon said. "We all know children do not know how to operate a vehicle."

Bowling's aunt, Karon Markham, echoed that sentiment while offering a reminder to parents.

"I don't hold any animosity," Markham said. "When you have young children, you should always be present, because young children are going to try anything and everything. What they see you do, they're gonna try."

Bowling is a Cal State East Bay student

Bowling was crowned Ms. Greater Bay Area at the California Regency International Pageant last year.

She is in her final semester at California State University, East Bay, in Hayward and recently completed an online pre-law program through Harvard Law School.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.

Parents could face legal consequences

What's next:

While California criminal law presumes children under 12 are incapable of forming criminal intent, legal experts say the incident could still have consequences for the parents.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said that while the young boys are unlikely to face charges, their parents could face legal scrutiny, including potential criminal charges for child neglect and civil liability.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan