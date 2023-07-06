13-year-old girl reported missing out of Oakland

article

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who is considered at-risk, authorities said.

Elsa Estrada-Hernandez, 13, was last seen in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m.

Elsa is described as a Latina who stands about 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and blue hoodie with "Cookies" written on it and black pants.

The family reports she is in good physical and mental condition.

The teen is considered at risk due to her age.

Anyone who sees the girl should call (510) 238-3641 immediately.