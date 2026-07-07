14-year-old Bay Area sprinter is ranked #1 in California and in the nation

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The Brief An East Bay teen is headed to the Junior Olympics this month. Janet Criss is breaking records, coming in first in the 100-meter. The teen is ranked as the top middle school sprinter in California and in the country.



An East Bay 14-year-old athlete is breaking records and making a name for herself in the world of track and field.

What we know:

Janet Criss is currently ranked as the top middle school sprinter in both California and the country for the 100-meter. And she's on her way to the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Southern California later this summer.

Breaking records

Last week, she was in Reno, where she competed in the AAU Track & Field West Coast National Championship and broke meet records with a 11.74 in the 100m and ran a 23.97 time in the 200m.

"She broke 3 meet records. Well, she broke the first meet record. And then went and broke the record again. The next day, well broke her own record, and then she broke the meet record for the 200 also," proud mom Stephanie Burton shared with KTVU.

Youngest in the division

Last month, the star runner competed in the high-profile Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, where she won in the Emerging Elite division for the 100m, with a time of 11.78.

She was the only middle schooler in the division, beating out top high school runners from across the nation, according to MileSplit CA, a website focused on youth track and field and cross-country, following state race results, rankings, and athlete profiles.

"Her official personal record this season is 11.67, set at the West Coast Classic Track and Field Invitational on May 30th," noted MileSplit West Editor Joshua Potts.

Student-athlete

Dig deeper:

Janet attended Canyon Middle School in Castro Valley where she broke a local meet record in the 100m with a time of 11.60.

"She has been undefeated in the 100 this season," her mother shared, noting she was undefeated in the 200m sprints division up until just recently, when she placed third at the Nike Outdoor competing against top high school runners.

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The rising 9th grader is now headed to Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward.

Burton said her daughter not only excels as an athlete but is a committed, hard-working and well-rounded student.

At Moreau, in addition to joining the track team, she will serve in student government and join the school band as a violinist.

Janet became a track athlete when she was only 10 years old and is currently training with Bay Area-based track club Audience of One.

Janet Criss, 14, trains with Audience of One track club. (Stephanie Burton) Expand

Dedicated athlete

Burton said her daughter works hard to be at the top of her game, putting in hours of training before and after school and through weekends and holidays.

On the teen’s website, the young athlete said her goal is to ultimately run at the collegiate and professional levels.

With the high cost of competing in any elite-level youth sport, the family is reaching out to the community for financial help.

"Competing at this level comes with significant travel expenses, including airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation, meals, entry fees, and other competition-related costs," the family wrote on a GoFundMe.

Burton said any amount of financial support would help the teen chase after her goals.

"Every donation," the GoFundMe said, "helps Janet continue pursuing her dream of competing against the best athletes in the country while representing her family, her community, and the state of California with pride."

Junior Olympics

What's next:

The 2026 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Norwalk in Los Angeles County will be held July 27 to August 2.

It won’t be the first time the teen has qualified for the premier youth track and field competition, which is known as an official development pipeline for future U.S. Olympians.

She qualified last year and placed third in her age group.

Her mom said her daughter's plans are to return and, this year, leave a champion.

That mindset is clear in the quote from the young athlete on her website: "The start is what sets you apart, but the finish is what makes you great."

Janet Criss's family celebrates the athlete after a successful meet. (Stephanie Burton) Expand

Janet Criss at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon in June. (Stephanie Burton)