The Brief Gladiators Boxing Gym said the 15-year-old victim was David S. Gutierrez, a member of the gym. David was stabbed to death on Valentine's Day after a fight in San Jose. No suspects have been identified.



A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on Valentine's Day in San Jose was a young boxer.

Fight preceded deadly stabbing

What we know:

David S. Gutierrez was stabbed Friday around 7:15 p.m. following a fight in the 300 block of Santana Row. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the following day, police said.

‘Full of heart’

What they're saying:

Gladiators Boxing Gym in Redwood City said the teen was a member of the gym.

"David S. Gutierrez, a 15-year-old member of Gladiators Gym, was taken from us far too soon. He was more than just a fighter—he was family, full of heart, determination, and a bright future ahead," the boxing gym wrote in a social media post. "Please keep David and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Let’s honor his memory the way he would have wanted—by standing strong together."

Berto Barrita, a coach who trained David, told KTVU, "It's a tragedy that we gotta lose someone so young over something so small."

Barrita said David "was a good kid. He was for sure a leader. If I told him to lead the class, he would lead the class. He knew what he was doing. He paid attention."

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the victim, David was stabbed while on a date with his girlfriend.

"He was beaten and then stabbed in the heart. David fought for his life but didn’t make it to surgery. We lost our baby," the page said.

After David was stabbed, the suspects fled before officers arrived. No suspects have been identified.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still working to identify the motive for the stabbing and the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

The boy's death is the city's third homicide of 2025.