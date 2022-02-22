16-year-old girl found dead on SF street ID'd as Stanislaus Co. teenager

article

A teen girl who was found dead last week along a gritty street in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood was identified Tuesday as a 16-year-old Stanislaus County resident.

The city medical examiner’s office identified Victorria Moran-Hidalgo as the young girl whose body was found by authorities around 6:30 a.m. Friday along the 600 block of Minna Street.

Police responded to the scene about a call of a possible overdose and found Moran-Hidalgo unconscious. She was later pronounced dead. Investigators have deemed the death suspicious and are searching for anyone who may have been with the teen.

The death marks another turn in the city’s ongoing drug crisis that has seen nearly 700 people perish from overdoses for the past two years in a row.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes the block where the teen was found, said he spoke to police and fire officials. He said the death appeared to be an overdose.

"This is a young girl who had her whole life in front of her and she should not have been in a position where she was using drugs on our streets," Haney said in an interview with KTVU on Monday.

